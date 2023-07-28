Android's earthquake alerts may have failed during deadly Turkey quake

Google

TL;DR The Android earthquake detection system reportedly failed during a Turkish quake in February.

The BBC claims that no one received an alert before the first tremor.

Google insists that the system worked during the quake, though.

Google launched an earthquake detection system for Android phones back in 2020, giving people a few seconds’ notice before an earthquake strikes. Now, it sounds like this system may have failed during a quake in Turkey earlier this year.

Almost 60,000 people died after an early morning earthquake in Turkey back in February. But the BBC reports that the Android earthquake detection system failed to notify many residents before the first tremor.

The Android earthquake detection system uses accelerometer data from loads of smartphones to detect shaking, being able to accurately detect the epicenter of a quake. The system then sends a warning to users, potentially giving them between one and 60 seconds to take precautions.

No alerts for the first tremor at all? The outlet visited three affected cities and spoke to “hundreds” of people, and it asserted that it didn’t find anyone who received a warning before the first quake. It did, however, find that “a small number” of users got a notification for the second tremor, which struck at lunchtime.

Google product lead Micah Berman insisted that the earthquake detection system had worked, but the BBC claimed it didn’t receive any evidence of this.

Have you received a quake alert on Android before? 71 votes Yes 8 % No 32 % No, but I don't live in an area with quakes 59 %

Berman suggested the possibility that the alert “quietly happened in the background, while users were really paying attention to lots of other things.” But residents who spoke to the BBC insisted that this didn’t happen and they simply didn’t receive an alert.

Google reportedly supplied the outlet with a PDF list containing 13 social media posts mentioning a warning about the quake. Only one of the post authors mentioned a warning for the first tremor. The author clarified that they believed they had received an alert but couldn’t be sure. Google also cited user surveys showing that the system worked, but it refused to share details with the BBC.

The Google representative later sent a statement to the outlet after the interview: During a devastating earthquake event, numerous factors can affect whether users receive, notice, or act on a supplemental alert — including the specific characteristics of the earthquake and the availability of internet connectivity. Either way, we hope Google takes measures to improve the reliability of its earthquake detection system on Android if it indeed suffered from major issues in Turkey. It’s one thing to miss a WhatsApp notification, but another matter entirely to miss a potentially life-saving alert. If it’s any consolation for Google, the feature worked as planned during a quake in San Jose, California last year, beating iPhones to the punch.

We’ve nevertheless contacted Google to confirm whether or not the system worked in Turkey, and will update the article if the company gets back to us.

