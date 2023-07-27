HONOR's first Flip phone is real, but when will it launch?

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR An HONOR executive has reportedly revealed that the company will launch a Flip phone.

The executive added that the phone would arrive next year.

HONOR has already launched three foldables, namely the Magic V, Magic Vs, and Magic V2 (seen above). These are all Fold-style foldables, though, but the company has reportedly confirmed that a clamshell foldable is coming.

An HONOR executive told a media roundtable that the company will launch a Flip-style foldable in 2024, Reframed reported.

“HONOR not only has this Fold [referring to the Magic V line – ed], we still have the Flip, but next year,” HONOR Middle East and Africa (MEA) president Daniel Wang told a media roundtable at the MEA launch of the HONOR 90 series.

What to expect from a Magic Flip? We previously heard rumors about a so-called HONOR Magic Flip launching in 2024. HONOR also reportedly claimed two weeks ago that it’s considering the form factor but wants to launch something that stands out from the pack. In any event, this latest news serves as the first official confirmation that the HONOR flip phone is indeed coming. Unfortunately, Wang didn’t reveal a launch window or price-related information.

The company recently launched the Magic V2 in China, bringing a super-thin design to the table. So we’re hoping that the flip phone brings a similarly slim design.

Nevertheless, HONOR will be joining a bustling foldable segment, as Samsung, OPPO, Motorola, and HUAWEI have all launched clamshell foldables globally.

Comments