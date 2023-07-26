Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition shows up in Korea

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung Korea has a listing for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition.

The Golf Edition model is based on the Classic but features a few tweaks, including a dial with a green accident and a few speciality watch faces.

It also includes Smart Caddy app and a free subscription to the service.



First spotted by 9to5 Google, this variant has a green-lined rotating bezel and green accent colors under the power button, though the chassis is actually only available in silver. Two different band choices are available: green silicone or black with green stitching. Beyond the aesthetic changes, the watch also has Samsung’s Smart Caddy app with a free subscription. There are also dedicated watch faces that continue the golfing theme.

Don’t expect any differences in terms of battery life, watch sizes, or display tech, though. Essentially the Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition is just a design change with a few golfing extras installed. And yes, there’s still your choice between 43mm and 47mm sizes.

There’s no word on if or when the Golf Edition will make its way to other countries, but it’s up for pre-order in Korea starting at 559,000KRW, roughly $438. That’s nearly $40 more than the base Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but bear in mind that direct conversions don’t always tell the whole story. Still, we wouldn’t be too shocked if it costs around $425 or more if and when it becomes available in other regions.

