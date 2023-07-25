Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specs: Everything you need to know

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung’s Galaxy A5x series is one of the most popular mid-range series, selling millions of units around the world. They’re one of the easiest to recommend smartphones, thanks to their good value and feature mix. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G continues the mid-range A-series legacy with an improved camera setup and a few other incremental upgrades across the board. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, including its specifications and more!

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G packs a Galaxy S23-like experience into an affordable shell The Galaxy A54 5G bridges the gap between Samsung's mid-range phones to its flagships. It rocks a premium design with a flexible camera setup and one of the best software commitments in the Android game, all while hanging onto its affordable $449 price tag for yet another generation.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specs

Samsung Galaxy A54 Display

6.4-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

19.5:9 aspect ratio

120Hz dynamic refresh rate

1000 nits peak brightness

HDR support

Gorilla Glass 5

Processor

Samsung Exynos 1380

GPU

Arm Mali-G68 MP5

RAM

6GB

Storage

128GB UFS 3.1

MicroSD card support up to 1TB

Battery and charging

5,000mAh battery

25W wired charging

No wireless charging

No charger in the box



Cameras

Rear:

- 50MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS



- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture, 123-degree FoV, 1.12μm



- 5MP macro

ƒ/2.2 aperture



Front:

- 32MP

ƒ/2.2 aperture, 1/2.8-inch, 0.8μm

Video

Rear:

4K at 30FPS

1080p at 30/60FPS



Front:

4K at 30FPS

1080p at 30FPS

Audio

Stereo speakers

Dual mics

No 3.5mm port

Security

In-display fingerprint

Samsung Knox

5 years of security updates

Water resistance

IP67

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou

Software

One UI 5.1 based on Android 13

Materials

Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back

Polycarbonate mid-frame

Dimensions and weight

158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm

202g

Colors

Awesome Graphite

Awesome Violet



The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G doesn’t need to change what isn’t broken. Galaxy A-series phones have been widely appreciated by the audience for their practicality, even if the spec sheet warriors find shortcomings. To that extent, the Galaxy A54 5G does not attempt to reinvent the wheel, and it brings refinement to a mature product that was the Galaxy A53 5G.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

One of the big highlights of the Galaxy A54 5G is its rear design. Samsung has chosen to opt for a glass back instead of polycarbonate. This adds 13g of weight to the device over its predecessor. The rear design is also much simpler, with individual camera cutouts instead of the bulging camera island from the Galaxy A53 5G.

The Galaxy A54 5G is actually slightly shorter and wider than the outgoing Galaxy A53 5G, a change that is reflected in the 19.5:9 aspect ratio of the display. The display diagonal has also gone down to 6.4 inches for the 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The phone also has rounder corners, which makes it easier to grab and rest on your palm.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

All-in-all, these exterior changes to the Galaxy A54 5G refresh it in line with the flagship Galaxy S-series design. While the mid-frame is still polycarbonate, the rear glass on the back should find favor with a lot of people. We also really like the cleaner look of the phone. Some may find it boring, but the Galaxy A54 5G comes in two colors (Awesome Violet, Awesome Graphite) that are pleasing to the eye. Note that the US does not get the White and Green colors, yet.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

On the inside, the Galaxy A54 5G upgrades to the Exynos 1380 SoC from the Exynos 1280 SoC on the Galaxy A53 5G. This is another modest upgrade, although we see an improved 4+4 CPU arrangement instead of the previous chip’s 2+6 CPU setup. There are more powerful Snapdragon chips out there in the mid-range, and more value-focused Dimensity chips too.

For consumers having a mixed usage of daily telephony tasks, long multimedia and social media usage, and light gaming, the Exynos 1380 will serve just fine. However, if you are a gamer, you should be exploring alternatives, as the mid-range Exynos chips historically have not been gaming-oriented processors.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy A54 5G in-hand

What the Exynos 1380 does bring is support for UFS 3.1 storage, which the Galaxy A54 5G is readily taking advantage of. There’s also microSD card expandability up to 1TB, which is frankly amazing. You don’t need to spend more money on a higher storage variant (Samsung only sells the 128GB variant in the USA anyway), as you can just use a microSD card for storing your photos and videos. There’s also 6GB of RAM, although Samsung has unfortunately not disclosed the RAM technology.

The other big change on the Galaxy A54 5G is the camera setup. The number of megapixels on the primary camera has been reduced from 64MP to 50MP, but it’s actually an upgrade as the sensor is larger. The number of cameras has also reduced from four to three, and this is also a welcome change, as a dedicated 5MP depth camera was a questionable decision on the Galaxy A53 5G.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy A54 5G camera trio

If you’d like to know about all the changes on the new phone, check out our in-depth comparison of the Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A54 5G.

Other good tidbits on the Galaxy A54 5G include the upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 that will help the phone stay future-proof, the retention of the IP67 rating for water resistance, and the great software update promise from Samsung. You still get four years of Android platform updates and five years of security updates — a promise that is matched only by Apple and Google in the mid-range. If you intend to keep your phone for a long time, which you should, then the Galaxy A54 5G makes a strong argument.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specs vs. the competition: How does it compare? The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes in at $449 for its 6GB/128GB storage variant. Historically, the mid-range market in the US has been rather dry and uncompetitive. But in the past few years, we have had some great options that have trickled down into the sub-$500 price range. This space also sees older flagships get heavily discounted, which tips the scales in their favor for users who prefer a stronger spec sheet than the Galaxy A54 5G. Here are some great competitive options against the Galaxy A54 5G!

Google Pixel 7

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Pixel 7

If you’re in the market for a smartphone in the sub-$500 price range, then the Pixel 7 should definitely be on your radar. The Pixel 7 is Google’s vanilla flagship, and it’s a very solid smartphone. The phone launched at $599, but it sees frequent discounts that bring the price down to as much as $349, which is insane pricing for the phone that you get.

The Pixel 7 has smaller device dimensions compared to the Galaxy A54 5G. The display on the Pixel 7 is also slightly smaller and has a 90Hz refresh rate compared to the 120Hz refresh rate on the Galaxy A54 5G. The battery on the Pixel 7 is also smaller at 4,355mAh vs the 5,000mAh on the Galaxy A54 5G. And the Pixel 7 also charges relatively slower at 20W wired vs the 25W wired charging on the Galaxy A54 5G. The Pixel 7 also misses out on expandable storage.

Where it gets better is on the chip, camera, and software. You get the Tensor G2 SoC, which we consider to be significantly superior to the Exynos 1380 on the Galaxy A54 5G. It’s a proper flagship SoC, and although the Tensor G2 is not known for being great at gaming, it will be better at gaming than the Exynos 1380. So we’d readily recommend that flagship SoC over the mid-range Exynos.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The camera is where the Pixel 7 truly shines. The megapixel count on the primary sensor is the same, but the Pixel 7 sees Google’s famous computational photography algorithms at play. Samsung also does cameras well, but Google just does them exceptionally well on the Pixels. The ultrawide camera on the Pixel is narrow in its field of view, but it makes up for it with quality. There’s no third camera on the back, so you’re going to miss the 5MP macro from the Galaxy A54 5G.

The Pixel 7 also shines in the software department, as it will always run the latest Android version and Pixel UI on Day 1. Google also matches Samsung’s update promise, since the Pixel actually launches the new Android version itself. We think that the Pixel 7 is a solid competing device against the Galaxy A54 5G.

OnePlus 10T

Ryan Haines / Android Authority OnePlus 10 back

If you are a gamer and don’t want to spend over $500 on a smartphone, then you should skip the Galaxy A54 5G and opt for the OnePlus 10T instead. The OnePlus 10T launched at $649, but the company frequently discounts it down to $499. You can even get it for $399 on BestBuy if you choose to activate it on their partnered carriers.

The OnePlus 10T comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which makes for an easy recommendation for gamers over the Exynos 1380. You also get a bigger and better display, more RAM and storage options, and a battery that charges at an insane 125W.

You lose out on the IP rating, though, and the camera mix on the OnePlus 10T isn’t as great as that on the Galaxy A54 5G.

Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Motorola Edge Plus (2022) was judged rather harshly when it was launched in 2022 for its $999 price tag. But now in 2023, Motorola has discounted the phone to $499 (half the price!), making it a pretty good deal and a fair competition to the Galaxy A54 5G’s $449 launch price tag.

For this price, the Motorola Edge Plus does pretty much everything better than the Galaxy A54 5G. You get a bigger display that refreshes at 144Hz and supports HDR10+. You also get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is still a step up from the Exynos 1380. There are more RAM and storage options as well.

The rear camera mix is also decent, though you’d get practically no utility from the third camera (a 2MP depth sensor). The front camera is also a 60MP shooter. You also get significantly faster 68W charging, as well as support for wireless and reverse wireless charging.

The only area where the Galaxy A54 5G trumps the Motorola Edge Plus is with software support. Samsung’s track record is excellent, and we have a lot of faith in its update promise. We cannot say the same for the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), despite it being a true flagship phone.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you are looking at Android smartphones under $500, then the iPhone SE (2022) is disqualified as it is not an Android smartphone. But for users who want a no-frills experience out of their smartphone, then the iPhone SE (2022) is worth a look at least. The phone isn’t that impressive on the spec sheet, but the overall iOS experience on this phone puts it at the center of the Apple ecosystem.

The only spec where the iPhone SE wins outs is the SoC. The included A15 Bionic is a top-tier flagship SoC, the same that is used on the iPhone 14 as well. It performs amazingly well, better than any SoC on an Android flagship.

The rest of the phone is a bit lackluster and dated. But it focuses on getting the job done. To that extent, the iPhone SE (2022) is a good purchase. Apple also has one of the longest software support cycles, and the iPhone SE (2022) will remain supported for many years to come. But Samsung does come close with its update promise on the Galaxy A54 5G too, so it is not as clear of a win for Apple.

FAQs

Does the Galaxy A54 5G have wireless charging? No, the Galaxy A54 5G does not have wireless charging.

Is the Galaxy A54 5G waterproof? The Galaxy A54 5G is water resistant, with an IP67 rating for 30 minutes of freshwater immersion up to 1 meter depth. However, the phone is not completely waterproof.

Does the Galaxy A54 5G have a headphone jack? No, the Galaxy A54 5G does not have a headphone jack.

Does the Galaxy A54 5G have eSIM? Yes, the Galaxy A54 5G supports eSIM.

Does the Galaxy A54 5G have dual SIM? The Galaxy A54 5G does come with dual nano SIM support in some regions. You can also use a nano SIM and an eSIM for dual SIM usage on the phone.

