WhatsApp introduces end-to-end encrypted 60 second instant video messages

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is getting a new video messaging feature.

The feature will allow users to record an instant video message up to 60 seconds long.

The videos will be protected by end-to-end encryption.

In the last month, WhatsApp has received a few new features, like transferring chat histories and allowing users to initiate conversations with new, unknown numbers. Now the communication app is getting a new video-related feature.

In a blog post, WhatsApp announced it is introducing instant video messages. Users will now be able to record and share short videos directly in chat, similar to the voice messages WhatsApp already supports.

To create an instant video message, the company states that you just have to tap the voice message icon and switch to video mode. From there, you just need to hold to record the video. However, you’ll also have the option to swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free.

WhatsApp says that these videos can be up to 60 seconds long. When these videos are posted in chat, they will appear as a circle and will play automatically on mute. To hear sound, the user just has to tap on the circle, which will briefly expand the window and play the video.

Like many of the other features in this app, the company points out that these instant video messages will be protected by end-to-end encryption. While the platform has long supported sending videos, this new feature takes some steps out of that process.

WhatsApp has already started rolling out the feature, but if you don’t see it yet, don’t worry. The company says that instant video messages will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

