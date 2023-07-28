Google was the only brand to grow in the US (but there's an asterisk)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google was the only smartphone brand to grow its shipments in the US in Q2 2023.

Pixel shipments grew from 2% in Q2 2023 to a still-small 3%.

Apple still accounts for over half of the US smartphone market, though.

The global smartphone market is still enduring a torrid time, and the US market is no different. Now, Counterpoint Research has revealed its Q2 2023 smartphone report for the US, and only one brand managed to grow its shipments.

The report showed that the US smartphone market fell by 24% year-on-year in Q2 2023. Google was the only brand to grow its shipments in the quarter, though, albeit from an admittedly low base of 2% to a still-modest 3%. This left it tied with TCL for fourth place in the country.

Counterpoint attributed this growth to the Pixel 6a‘s prepaid focus in the quarter. It also mentioned that the Pixel Fold had launched in this quarter, although we’re not sure whether the foldable was able to meaningfully contribute to Google’s overall share in Q2 given its June 27 release date and the high price. Google also launched the Pixel 7a in Q2 2023, but it’s unclear how this contributed to the brand’s market share and shipments.

Otherwise, Apple maintained the top spot with a massive 55% share and a 6% year-on-year decline in shipments. This was followed by Samsung at 23% (a 37% yearly decline in shipments), and Motorola at 9% market share (a 17% drop).

The tracking firm also noted that while Apple saw a yearly decline in shipments, the iPhone maker’s share of the pie actually increased by 10% compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, Samsung’s share of the pie dropped by 5% compared to Q2 2022, and Motorola held steady. TCL’s share of the total market dropped by 4% (a significant figure given that it now only has 3% of the market), while Google’s total share of the market was up 2%.

Either way, it’s clear that the US is still iPhone country and is in fact extending its lead over Android rivals. This is particularly bad news for Samsung as you’d expect the S23 series, which was announced in Q1, to still give it a boost in Q2.

