Google Play Games on PC adds new games, keyboard remapping, and 60 new regions

The beta is now available to 60 new regions across Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.

Google has expanded the library and added the ability to customize your keyboard.

Google Play Games Beta on PC has grown a lot since it first rolled out. Just two months ago, the platform announced its biggest expansion up until then. Now Google is announcing that it’s expanding even further and making improvements to the experience.

In a press release, Google revealed four updates coming to its Play Games Beta on PC service. One of these updates involves the number of regions the service will be available in. Back in May, Google added 42 new countries to the list, bringing the total up to 56 supported countries. According to the company, this number has ballooned up to over 120 regions in the last few weeks. Google says it has added 60 new regions across Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.

Speaking of availability, the Play Games Beta on PC service was initially limited to select devices. However, not too long ago, it lowered the system requirements. This reduced the minimum to needing a Windows 10 PC with an SSD and 10GB of free space, 8GB of RAM, an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or better, and four CPU physical cores. But the tech giant says it has opened the service up to more PCs.

The other two updates deal with gaming in general. Google states that it has added new titles to its catalog. Some of these include Cookie Run: Kingdom, Eversoul, Summoners War, Homescapes, Evony: The King’s Return, Call of Dragons, Free Fire MAX, and Arknights. The company points out that Free Fire MAX is available “in Malaysia and Taiwan and launching to more regions in the coming weeks.”

The last update is the long-needed and highly welcomed addition of keyboard remapping. Now users will be free to rebind keys and customize their controls to match the way they prefer to play a game.

At this time, it’s still unknown when Google plans to fully launch the service. But Google says to be on the lookout for more information in the coming months.

