Wear OS 4 is now official, but not for your Pixel Watch

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has made Wear OS 4 official on the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Meanwhile, Google is yet to announce Wear OS 4 for the Pixel Watch.

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and with it, the company has also debuted Wear OS 4. Yes, the new Samsung smartwatches are the first to get Google’s latest Wear OS version. If you’re looking at a Pixel Watch on your wrist in disappointment right now, you have every right to be upset.

One would have thought that Google would roll out the new software for its own smartwatch before other manufacturers. It looks like Samsung’s close partnership with the Mountain View company has given the Galaxy Watch 6 series a leg-up on the Pixel Watch.

Meanwhile, Google recently let slip a new Wear OS build for the Pixel Watch with version number TWD4.230609.006.B2. According to folks at 9to5Google, this update refers to Wear OS 4 based on Android 13, up from Android 11 and Wear OS 3.5.

It might be just a matter of a few days or weeks before Google rolls out the Pixel Watch Wear OS 4 update and details all its features (Samsung didn’t tell us much during its Galaxy Watch 6 announcement).

Samsung will only start shipping its new smartwatches in August, so we expect the Pixel Watch to also get Wear OS 4 by then.

