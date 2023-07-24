The maxed-out OnePlus 10T plunges to an all-time low price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The OnePlus 10T was always an Android phone that emphasized power, and now the most powerful variant is at its best price ever on Amazon. The top-end model with twice the RAM and storage of the base phone just dropped to $499.99 for the first time. OnePlus 10T (256GB) for $499.99 ($200 off)

This model of the device features 256GB of storage and a muscular 16GB of RAM. It retailed for $750 when it launched less than one year ago and has never previously been available for less than $550, making this markdown well worth a look.

OnePlus 10T (256GB) OnePlus 10T (256GB) A high-end phone on a budget The OnePlus 10T packs plenty of power under the hood and supports 150W charging that gets it from zero to full in around 20 minutes. It also comes with a great display and all-day battery life. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

The compact phone combines turbocharged performance and value-driven features. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, it outperforms its Pro counterpart and boasts 150W charging, recharging the 4,800mAh battery in just 19 minutes. The 120Hz capable display offers vibrant colors and adaptive mode. While its design lacks some premium touches, the phone retains essential features like an in-display fingerprint reader and face unlock. The camera setup, although not top-tier, delivers decent results, especially in portrait mode. Oxygen OS 12.1 ensures a smooth and feature-rich experience, and with three major updates and four years of security patches, the OnePlus 10T offers a flagship experience.

Hit the widget above to check out the OnePlus 10T deal while it lasts.

