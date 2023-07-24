Netflix adds new 'My Netflix' tab for quick access to saved shows and downloads

The Netflix app for mobile is getting a new tab. That new tab aims to help users find the shows they want to watch more quickly.

Today, Netflix announced it’s introducing a new feature for iOS and Android globally called “My Netflix.” That new feature will appear as a tab located at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen and will replace the old “Downloads” tab.

According to the company, My Netflix will be a dedicated space where “you can see your downloads (e.g. Quarterback episodes for that long flight), TV series and movies you gave a thumbs up to,” and the shows and films you’ve saved to My List. In addition, you’ll also be able to see the trailers you’ve watched, reminders you’ve set, shows you haven’t finished, content you’ve watched, and more.

The tab is described as a tailored one-stop shop that provides shortcuts to the shows and movies you want to watch. And it appears the more you interact with it, the content will appear in the tab.

Keep in mind that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more you’ll see on the My Netflix tab.

If you’re an iPhone user, you’ll be able to take advantage of this new feature starting today. Android phone owners aren’t as lucky, unfortunately. Netflix says it will roll out this new feature for Android sometime in early August.