Samsung may have canceled plans to add DeX support on the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung just introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The new foldable may ship without Samsung DeX support.

Samsung allegedly canceled earlier plans to add DeX support on the foldable.

During the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled the long-awaited Galaxy Z Flip 5. Earlier today, we learned that the foldable won’t support Google Wallet on the cover display. Now a report claims the phone could be missing a feature.

According to the folks over at SamMobile, the Flip 5 may come without Samsung DeX support when it ships. The outlet claims that it couldn’t find the feature during its hands-on time, and its sources assert that it’s not because the Flip 5 units are running non-final firmware.

If you’re unfamiliar with Samsung DeX, it’s a feature that allows users to extend their device into a desktop-like experience. When in DeX mode, the user can connect a keyboard, mouse, and monitor to their device. Samsung usually saves the feature for its higher-end handsets. Given that the Flip 5 is powered by the latest Qualcomm chip, like the Fold 5, there’s nothing stopping the foldable from supporting the feature.

It was rumored earlier this year that the Flip 5 would be the first model in the line to receive DeX support. However, it looks like this handset will also miss out on the feature. The publication says that it was told that Samsung did originally have plans to add support, but later canceled those plans at some point. It’s unclear as to why the tech giant suddenly changed its mind.

Although the Flip 5 may not have DeX support out of the box, that doesn’t mean Samsung couldn’t add the feature in a later update. But for now, it’s bad news for those who bought the Flip 5 hoping to have this feature.

