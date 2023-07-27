Android 14 beta 4.1 lands with a long list of fixes before stable release

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released a new beta software for Android 14.

The Android 14 beta 4.1 is a minor update full of bug fixes.

It is now rolling out to all eligible Pixel devices.

Google has released another Android 14 beta, and it might be the last one we see before the stable release of the software. The company announced Android 14 beta 4.1 on Reddit with patch number UPB4.230623.007. The release notes for the update list out numerous bug fixes.

As the company notes, beta 4.1 is a minor update. All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air update to the software. That’s every Pixel device launched after the Pixel 4a 5G, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Google says some known issues listed for the Android 14 beta 4 update still apply to beta 4.1. However, these should be all ironed out before the stable Android 14 launch.

According to the Android 14 schedule, Google will launch the software in August. If you still want to check out the beta, you can install it using our guide to installing Android 14.

