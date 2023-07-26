Report: Google could reveal a foldable tablet at I/O 2024

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Inside, home screen

TL;DR Google is reportedly considering the launch of a tablet with a folding screen.

It’s believed this foldable Pixel tablet could launch as soon as Google I/O next year.

Google finally joined the foldable phone party this year thanks to the Pixel Fold. However, it sounds like the company has plans to bring folding screens to more than just phones.

Digitimes (paywalled) reports that Google is considering a foldable tablet, citing “upstream supply chain sources.” The outlet’s sources say Google could bring the device to Google I/O next year if it does indeed decide to launch the product.

The news outlet further asserts that Apple is considering a foldable tablet too. It didn’t have anything more to share on these efforts, though. A supply chain source told Digitimes that it had also been working with Apple on foldable iPhones for years, but that none have entered mass production. The source added that the odds of a foldable iPhone launching next year were “slim.”

The Apple claims come a while after we first heard rumors about MacBooks and iPads with folding screens being in the pipeline.

Would you buy a Pixel tablet with a folding screen? 33 votes Yes, for sure 18 % It depends on pricing and other factors 67 % No, I wouldn't 15 %

Google and Apple wouldn’t be the first brands to offer a device with a large folding screen, though. ASUS and Lenovo already offer laptops with folding displays. These devices can be used as a normal laptop when partially folded and paired with a magnetic keyboard, but can also be used as a monitor when fully unfurled.

We’ve asked Google for comment regarding the apparent foldable Pixel tablet and will update the article if/when the company gets back to us.

Comments