Expect another price hike for your grandfathered Verizon plan

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is reportedly planning another price hike for users on grandfathered plans.

The increase will apparently go into effect in August and varies from $3 to $5 a month.

Verizon announced a price increase for users on its grandfathered (previously available) mobile plans earlier this year. Now, it turns out that the carrier could offer another price hike soon.

The Mobile Report has learned that Verizon plans to increase the monthly price of grandfathered mobile plans by $3 to $5.

More specifically, the price hikes will reportedly affect customers on the Mix and Match 1.0, Start 1.0, and Single Basic Phone plans. These increases will apparently affect voice lines only, so your tablet and watch shouldn’t be affected.

The price hike will reportedly be announced to customers on July 27 and go into effect from August 29.

We’ve contacted Verizon for confirmation of this price change and will update the article if/when the company gets back to us. Nevertheless, it might be worth trying out eSIM-based free trials from other carriers if you’re on an affected Verizon plan and can’t deal with the prospect of another price increase.

