Samsung prototypes show Fold 5 and Flip 5 could have been very different phones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR As part of the Samsung Unpacked event, Samsung showed off design and CMF prototypes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to attendees.

The company experimented with various aspect ratios of the Fold 5, ranging from 19.5:9 to 23:9.

Samsung also experimented with various colors and textures for the Flip 5.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are here. Enthusiasts looking forward to major improvements on the Fold would be disappointed, as the foldable is primarily a refinement of its predecessor. However, that’s not to say that Samsung did not experiment. As it turns out, the company has been experimenting with different aspect ratios for the Fold and CMF for the Flip.

Tech journalist Ray Wong has shared a look at the various prototypes that Samsung tried out before settling on the Fold 5 and Flip 5 in their current format. To begin with, Samsung explored different aspect ratios like 19.5:9, 21:9, 22:9, and 23:9 for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

pic.twitter.com/0uhmiPoS9D Believe it or not, Samsung explored other aspect ratios for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 like these prototypes in 19.5:9, 21:9, 22:9, and 23:9 #SamsungUnpacked — Ray Wong (@raywongy) July 27, 2023

The company also had 3D-printed prototypes of more aspect ratios in the middle, like 22.5:9 and 21.5:9.

As we know, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was released with a 23.1:9 aspect ratio for its cover screen. This aspect ratio for the cover screen gives the inner display a squarish 21.6:18 aspect ratio.

While a lot of users have grown to love this shape, there are still users who find the cover screen to be too tall and narrow to type comfortably. These users would have preferred a wider aspect ratio, like the Pixel Fold‘s 17.4:9 ratio for the cover screen, which gives us a 6:5 aspect ratio for the inner display. These prototypes prove that Samsung had similar ideas but chose to stick with a tall cover display for another generation.

We also see that the company experimented with CMF (Color, Material, Finish) combinations for the Flip 5.

I also got a look at these sick colors, materials, and finishes for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 prototypes There’s so much that goes into designing products. I just love looking at this kinda stuff! pic.twitter.com/CSj97laP3v Will have more on Samsung’s design for foldable soon! #SamsungUnpacked — Ray Wong (@raywongy) July 27, 2023

These CMF samples show the company experimenting with glossy and matte finishes and different colors. We also see some design changes for the shell, like a curvier back, that did not pass the prototyping stage. Earlier generations of the Flip had more adventurous colors compared to the current generation.

Nonetheless, it’s always exciting to see the development and evolution of products behind the scenes. Plenty of decisions may not make sense to us as consumers, but the company definitely had something in mind for doing what it did. For now, we can yearn for a wider Fold 5 and a shinier Flip 5.

