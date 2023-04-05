Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Everything we know and what we want to see

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Samsung is currently the market leader in the foldable phone space. There’s high interest in the next set of foldable devices the company will launch, and that’s where the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in. The clamshell device has seen regular improvements through the years. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 brought solid performance, great cameras, Samsung’s industry-leading update commitment, and improved battery life. This year too, Samsung is expected to make some welcome changes to its much-loved flip phone. Here’s what we know so far.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Samsung has consistently launched new foldable flip phones in recent years. So there’s no reason to believe that Samsung won’t launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 this year. Samsung’s mobile head recently said the company’s foldables could overtake its S series flagships in shipments by 2025. That company is betting big on its flexible line and wants it to become the “new standard” for smartphones.

Rumors about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 have already started doing the rounds. However, Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the launch details yet. We expect the company to start teasing the phone closer to its second Unpacked event for the year.

What is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 release date?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip — February 14, 2020

— February 14, 2020 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G — August 7, 2020

— August 7, 2020 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — August 24, 2021

— August 24, 2021 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 — August 10, 2022 Samsung has been launching new foldable phones in August for the past three years. So it’s highly likely that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in August 2023. Sales for the phone should start a week or two after the official announcement.

Nothing suggests that Samsung is behind schedule for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch. If all is going according to plan, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 should already be well under development. A recent report by Korean publication The Elec claimed that Samsung plans to ship more units of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The company has reportedly set an overall target of 10 million units for both phones, of which eight million are said to be Z Flip 5 units.

What features and specs will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There isn’t a lot of information out there about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, we do have some tidbits that point to multiple upgrades.

Design The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get some welcome design improvements this year. For one, Samsung is expected to equip it with a new hinge mechanism to further reduce display creasing.

According to display analyst Ross Young, Samsung has reworked the hinge so that the crease is less visible. Word has it that the company has developed a teardrop-style hinge similar to that of the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Motorola Razr 2022. This could ensure minimal creasing. The two sides of the foldable display could also close flat on top of each other without a gap in the middle.

Besides a new hinge, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also expected to get a bigger cover screen, possibly for added features and controls. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch cover display and works decently as a second screen. Based on Young’s information, Samsung could increase the screen size to three inches on the Flip 5. Meanwhile, tipster IceUniverse reports the cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could even surpass the 3.26-inch second screen of the Find N2 Flip, which would make it pretty massive.

Claims of a much larger cover display were corroborated by SamMobile on April 3, as the company posted a mockup of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen based on its own information. This indeed shows a huge external screen — check it out below.

SamMobile

Ross Young also dished out Galaxy Z Flip 5 color schemes on Twitter on April 5. He asserted that the new foldable will be available in Beige, Gray, Light Green, and Light Pink colors. Samsung will likely give its own name to these colors, such as Cream, Graphite, Green, and Lavender.

Specs and features

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. We currently don’t have a Plus variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but Qualcomm could announce it around May this year, and the Z Flip 5 could get the newer SoC. If so, you can expect clock speed improvements, as is the case with every new generation of Qualcomm’s flagship chips.

According to SamMobile, the phone will have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Same as the Galaxy S23’s 128GB model, the Z Flip 5’s 128GB storage variant will likely use a UFS 3.1 chip. The other variants could get the new UFS 4.0 specification with faster read/write speeds.

Apart from what we’ve already told you, there are absolutely no other leaks or rumors about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs. Although, we speculate the phone could bring upgrades in a few departments. For one, the camera system may see newer sensors, given that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also expected to feature higher-resolution shooters this year. The battery and charging speeds on the phone could also get a boost if Samsung follows the Galaxy S23 formula.

Watch this space for more information as and when leaks reveal new things about the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

What will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 prices be?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve seen smartphone brands constantly raising their prices, but thankfully, Samsung has stayed put for the last few years. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 started at $999 for the 128GB version when it launched, the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This price makes the clamshell difficult to beat in the foldable phone space. Although there are no rumors about the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 just yet, we don’t think Samsung will mess with its winning formula. We still expect the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to start at $999 for the base variant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: What we want to see

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Camera upgrades The camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip line hasn’t changed much for a while now, and it’s time Samsung brought in new sensors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 featured a dual camera setup with the same ultrawide and selfie sensors as the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Even the primary camera was a 12MP sensor, the same as the Flip 3, albeit for a pixel size bump from 1.4μm to 1.8μm. We don’t expect Samsung to rock the boat with a 200MP headliner, but the 50MP primary shooter from the Galaxy S23 could make for a great fit on the Z Flip 5.

A telephoto shooter would also be a welcome addition to the Flip line, making it more versatile when it comes to photography. Most high-end smartphones feature a telephoto sensor, but Samsung has repeatedly skipped adding one to its clamshells. The company could easily borrow the handy 10MP telephoto shooter from the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus to make the Galaxy Z Flip 5 rank amongst some of the best camera phones out there.

Longer battery life One gripe we had with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was that it packed a relatively small 3,700mAh battery. While a processor upgrade could help improve battery longevity on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it needs a battery that can last well over a day, which wasn’t the case with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone averaged between four and five hours of screen-on time during our review process. That’s not on par with traditional flagships and could certainly see an upgrade. Have any Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaks to share with us? Send us a tip, and we’ll be sure to check it out.

Comments