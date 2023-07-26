ChatGPT Android app is now available for download on the Play Store

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR The official ChatGPT app by OpenAI is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

The rollout is limited to four countries for now.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT app is now available for Android devices through the Google Play Store, months after it arrived on iOS. The app has been sitting in the Play Store for a while now, with pre-registrations opening just last week.

If you’re downloading the new ChatGPT Android app, make sure it’s the original one developed by OpenAI. There are several clones hanging around on the Play Store that might fool you into downloading them instead of the real thing.

Once downloaded, the app will prompt you to sign in and start chatting. The UI is very straightforward and looks similar to the web version of ChatGPT.

Currently, the Android ChatGPT app is only available in select regions, including the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil. The company plans to expand the rollout to additional countries “over the next week.”

You can download the ChatGPT app for your Android device from the link below.

