Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

The Weekly Authority: 🗨️ Google Messages' cross platform end-to-end encryption?

Plus what's coming at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, the speedy demise of the Meta Quest Pro, WormGPT worries, and more top tech news.
By
5 hours ago
google messages with rcs whatsapp icons google pixel 4 xl 4

⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 254th edition here with possible cross-platform end-to-end encryption for Google Messages, what’s coming at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, a sooner-than-expected arrival for the OnePlus 12, and the speedy demise of the Meta Quest Pro. Plus, it’s time to worry about WormGPT…

📺 This week I started watching Then You Run. It’s a pretty good British thriller/crime drama, if you like screaming at the screen every time somebody does something stupid — i.e., a lot… Fun times!

Popular news this week

Google Messages icon app
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google:

Samsung:

OPPO & OnePlus:

Motorola:

Nothing:

Apple:

Social media:

Space:

AI:

Elsewhere: 

Movies/TV

What to watch on Netflix
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Gaming:

black vr headset
Meta

Reviews

Nothing Phone 2 in gray with glyph lighting enabled
Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Features

Google Translate on smartphone stock photo 3
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Weekly Wonder

j robert oppenheimer
Wikipedia

This week’s been quite heavy on the news front, and with a heatwave here in Scotland, my brain hasn’t been wondering quite as much as usual! On that note, here are a few other stories I enjoyed reading this week that you might want to dive into…

Tech Calendar

  • July 26: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked @ 7 AM ET(Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5)
  • August: Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch
  • September 6: Starfield launches on PC, Xbox Series X
  • October 24-26: Snapdragon Summit 2023 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?)
  • January 2024: OnePlus 12 global launch

Tech Tweet of the Week

tech tweet of the week
The Hustle / Olivia Heller

Something extra: Bored? Why not play Scrabble against a dad? (h/t: The Hustle).

See you next week!

Paula Beaton, Copy Editor.

NewsNewslettersWeekly Authority
The Weekly Authority