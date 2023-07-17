Gotrax GXL V2 review: A budget-friendly beginner e-scooter

Gotrax GXL V2 Despite minor drawbacks, the Gotrax GXL V2 stands as an enticing, affordable doorway into the world of electric scootering. Clocking in at a modest $399, this scooter caters to beginner riders with intuitive controls, manageable speeds, and quick-charging convenience. While its performance is notably limited by inclines, lack of suspension, and subpar waterproofing, it shines as a lightweight companion for casual neighborhood rides and first-time explorers. However, for those seeking long-distance commutes, off-road adventures, or a more reliable folding mechanism, you might want to consider investing in a higher-end model.

The Gotrax GXL V2 is billed as the go-to short-distance commuter electric scooter, but does it stand up to testing? With an affordable price point, modest speeds, and simple controls, it’s easy for anyone to hop on and zip around without prior experience. However, there are some downsides to consider. Here’s a hands-on Gotrax GXL V2 review to help you decide if you should go ahead and buy it.

Gotrax GXL V2 review: At a glance

What is it? The Gotrax GXL V2 is a small, affordable, entry-level electric scooter. It has one 250W motor, providing 12 miles of range and a top speed of 15.5 mph.

What I like about the Gotrax GXL V2

Adam Birney / Android Authority

For those who have never ridden an electric scooter, the Gotrax GXL V2 is very intuitive and easy to learn. The left handlebar has a bell and a hand brake for stopping, similar to what you’d find on a bicycle. The right handlebar has a thumb throttle to pick up speed with a simple push. A basic LED screen displays battery life and speed which are easy to monitor while riding.

The lower speeds also make the GXL V2 a safe option for young riders. Those who want to zoom by in the blink of an eye may take this as a downside, but limiting the motor to 15.5 mph makes it ideal for new and younger riders. If you fall off or slip, there’s less risk of getting seriously injured — though you should always wear a helmet just in case. However, I did find the speed to slow down significantly when climbing up any incline, and I had to give it a couple of push kicks to help the scooter reach the top of a hill.

Front tire and kickstand Back wheel

Even though the range isn’t the longest, the GXL V2 has fast charging times to top up the battery. Recharging the battery takes three to four hours, depending on how depleted it is. For comparison, other scooters can take up to ten hours to fully charge. And with a one-touch folding frame and a kickstand to keep it upright, you can quickly tuck the scooter away anywhere to charge.

What I don’t like about the Gotrax GXL V2

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Regarding riding conditions, the Gotrax GXL V2 does not respond well to water, so if you live anywhere that rains a lot (like Vancouver, BC, where I reside), you won’t be using it much. Wet conditions can get slippery under your feet, and any water damage to the electronics will void the warranty.

Despite being a small, lightweight scooter, only weighing around 26 lbs, the GXL V2 is not very portable. While it doesn’t fold, the clip to keep it secure is fairly cheap, making it nearly impossible to carry around. A plastic hook interlocks with a plastic latch on the back wheel, but a gentle shake is all it takes for the thing to come loose. Granted, this can be fixed using an additional metal key clip, but mind your surroundings if you don’t have one.

Lastly, as this scooter has zero suspension, you will feel any big bumps or cracks along the road. This scooter is best for smooth, flat pavement and definitely will not hold up very well off-road. Additionally, while the hand brake leads to a rear disc brake, I found that reaching a complete stop can take up to three seconds, so stay vigilant and give yourself some space ahead.

Gotrax GXL V2 specs Range: 12 miles (~19 km) on a single charge.

12 miles (~19 km) on a single charge. Speed: 15.5 mph (~25 km/h) max speed on flat terrain. Inclines will bring that down to 11-13 mph (17—20 km/h)

15.5 mph (~25 km/h) max speed on flat terrain. Inclines will bring that down to 11-13 mph (17—20 km/h) Motor size: 250W

250W Battery: 36V 5.2AH 187.2W

36V 5.2AH 187.2W Tires: 8.5-inch, pneumatic tires.

8.5-inch, pneumatic tires. Dimensions: 43.3″ x 16.7″ x 44.1″

Weight: 26.45 lbs

26.45 lbs Max rider weight: 220 lbs.

220 lbs. Charge Time: four to five hours. The charger has an indicator to let you know when the scooter is fully charged.

Should you buy the Gotrax GXL V2?

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you already own an electric scooter and want to upgrade, the Gotrax GXL V2 is not for you. If you want to own your first electric scooter, then the GXL V2 can be a great introduction to the world of electric scootering, depending on how and where you plan to use it.

The GXL V2 is fun for neighborhood trips, provides 12 miles per charge, and performs best on flat pavement. Any steep inclines will slow it down and drain the battery faster. There is no suspension, so off-road riding will be bumpy, and the scooter is not waterproof, so avoid the rain if you can.

The scooter weighs roughly 26 lbs (12kg) and is foldable. However, the plastic locking mechanism isn’t very secure, so carrying the scooter around can be challenging as it can unfold unexpectedly. If you plan to take the scooter on public transit or through busy spaces, you should use a metal key clip to secure the scooter while folded.

For only $350 US, the Gotrax GXL V2 is a fun, lightweight, affordable option. Still, you might consider paying more for practical considerations such as suspension, waterproofing, and a larger motor to travel farther distances. Or you may want the fun factor of higher speeds to pass other cyclists or e-scooters swiftly.

Gotrax GXL V2 review: FAQs

What is the difference between Gotrax GXL and GXL V2? The most significant difference between the Gotrax GXL and GXL V2 is that the V2 has a hand-lever disc brake, which is easier to access than the V1’s foot-operated disc brake. Besides that, the V2 has a stronger rear fender and is slightly more expensive than the V1.

Is the Gotrax GXL V2 waterproof? No, the Gotrax GXL V2 is not waterproof. The GXL V2 has a waterproof rating of IP54, which is resistant to small splashes or a few raindrops. However, wet conditions are unsuitable for riding and may damage the electronics.

Does the Gotrax GXL V2 have Bluetooth? No, the Gotrax GXL V2 does not have Bluetooth connectivity.

Does Gotrax GXL V2 have cruise control? Yes, hold down the thumb throttle for ten seconds to enable cruise control on the Gotrax GXL V2.

How fast is the Gotrax GXL V2? The GXL V2 has a max speed of 15.5 mph (25 km/h)

Is the Gotrax GXL V2 good for kids? Yes, the GXL V2 would be a suitable e-scooter for kids. The lower speeds, headlight, and folding frame make it easy and safe to use. For its price, it’s an affordable gift that’s a lot of fun.

Is the Gotrax GXL V2 worth it? The GXL V2 is a good introductory e-scooter for those making short trips. While affordable, it will slow down uphill and won’t hold up in the rain.

