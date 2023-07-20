Good luck getting a iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, there may be a shortage at launch

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims that Apple is having difficulty with the manufacturing process of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple’s suppliers are using a new assembly method that is causing complications with the LG-made displays.

A source says the displays have failed reliability tests.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series later this year. If the company decides to maintain its typical September iPhone launch time frame, consumers may end up finding it difficult to get their hands on an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.

According to a report from The Information, Apple is currently struggling with iPhone 15 production issues. Specifically, it appears the issues affect the Pro models of the next-generation handset, with the displays being the main source of the problem.

The report mentions that Apple’s suppliers are using a new manufacturing process that should reduce the bezel size for the two Pro entries in the 15 series. This has led to complications with the displays made by LG Display.

One source said to have direct knowledge of the goings-on claims that the displays have failed reliability tests when put through a new process called low injection pressure over-molding (LIPO). This process reportedly involves fusing the display with the metal frame before assembly. The outlet states that “Apple is repeatedly tweaking the design of LG’s display so that it can pass the tests.”

This news arrives shortly after a global securities analyst at Bank of America, Wamsi Mohan, said in a research note (obtained by Barron’s) that Apple could push the launch of the iPhone 15 series into Q4 2023. However, The Information suggests that instead of delaying the launch, Apple may stick to its September plans and launch the Pro and Pro Max with fewer units available.

While Apple may be having problems with LG’s displays, that doesn’t seem to be the problem with the displays made Apple’s leading supplier Samsung. It looks like the Cupertino firm will have to lean on Samsung’s displays to help with increasing the number of units.

The iPhone 15 is set to have a variety of improvements over the last generation, especially for the Pro and Pro Max. This could include increased brightness, an A17 Bionic chip, a periscope lens, a lidar scanner, and more.

