Samsung's ViewFinity 5K monitor gets pricing, can change settings with phone

TL;DR Samsung’s 5K resolution monitor is said to be 50% bigger than other UHD monitors.

Its “Smart Collaboration” feature allows users to control settings with a smartphone precisely.

The monitor will cost $1,599 and will be available in August.

At CES 2023, Samsung introduced us to the latest addition to its monitor lineup, the ViewFinity S9. However, the company remained tight-lipped about the price and availability. Now Samsung has provided the final details we’ve been waiting for.

The ViewFinity S9 is being marketed as a prosumer-level item that will deliver the “highest performance and best experience for professionals in creative and visual industries.” And it appears it will have a price to match, selling for $1,599. That makes it about the same starting price as Apple’s Studio Display.

With that hefty price tag, Samsung’s new monitor offers a 27-inch screen with 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution. The tech giant claims this workspace is over 50% bigger than other UHD monitors. In addition to high resolution, the monitor comes with Thunderbolt 4 and mini DisplayPort inputs, as well as USB-C support. Users will also be able to charge devices with up to 90W and transfer data at speeds up to 40 Gbps when using Thunderbolt 4.

One of the more unique aspects of the monitor is a feature called “Smart Collaboration.” According to the press release, Smart Collaboration allows you to customize the ViewFinity S9’s screen for precise settings with a smartphone instead of having to rely on complex calibration equipment. The ViewFinity S9 uses the Smart Calibration feature controlled with smartphones,4 which is the first in the industry, and users can conveniently customize the ViewFinity S9’s screen for precise settings without expensive, complex calibration equipment whenever they want. Using the SmartThings app, users can choose to calibrate in basic mode for a quick and easy adjustment of white balance and gamma settings, or they can use professional mode for complete control of color temperature, luminance, color space and gamma settings. Users can start this process simply by pointing their smartphone camera at the ViewFinity S9’s screen, and after calibration, they can view a report detailing the adjustments made and the Delta E color accuracy.

The ViewFinity S9 also comes complete with a 4K built-in webcam. This webcam connects through a pogo pin without additional cables or equipment. Finally, it has built-in speakers for audio and will come preloaded with Smart TV apps.

If you want to get your hands on this monitor, it will be available in the US in August. You’ll be able to order one from Samsung’s website and other retailers.

