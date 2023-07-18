Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro drops by $100 ahead of Unpacked event

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The period right before a new device is released is often the best time to pick up its predecessor at a great price, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has followed suit. This model, in particular, hadn’t been available for less than $430 prior to this deal dropping, so this is easily the best price we’ve ever tracked on the wearable.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE) Samsung's first adventure watch is a winner Building on the Galaxy Watch 5's base with a much hardier body, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also features multiple health and fitness tracking tools, a bigger battery, and a better navigation system. All these improvements make for a great all-round smartwatch whether you're in the boardroom or out on the trail. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Pro model of the Samsung flagship comes with a larger battery, promising up to 20 hours of GPS usage and faster charging capabilities, and the physical rotating bezel found in previous models is replaced with a software-based touchscreen bezel. The watch boasts built-in GPS, LTE connectivity, and an upgraded sensor package that includes an electrocardiogram (ECG), optical heart rate sensor, body composition sensor, and body temperature scanner. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers an extensive app library, and with improved health and fitness tracking features, including sleep tracking and stress monitoring, it makes a powerful fitness companion.

If stock is being cleared out then you may not have much time to snap up this Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal. Learn more via the widget above.

Comments