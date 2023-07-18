Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro drops by $100 ahead of Unpacked event
Samsung’s Unpacked event on July 26 is expected to see the launch of the next generation of devices, and it is suspected that the Galaxy Watch 6 will be among them. Given that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may not be the best Samsung smartwatch for much longer, you can now score a record 20% discount on the LTE model.
The period right before a new device is released is often the best time to pick up its predecessor at a great price, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has followed suit. This model, in particular, hadn’t been available for less than $430 prior to this deal dropping, so this is easily the best price we’ve ever tracked on the wearable.
The Pro model of the Samsung flagship comes with a larger battery, promising up to 20 hours of GPS usage and faster charging capabilities, and the physical rotating bezel found in previous models is replaced with a software-based touchscreen bezel. The watch boasts built-in GPS, LTE connectivity, and an upgraded sensor package that includes an electrocardiogram (ECG), optical heart rate sensor, body composition sensor, and body temperature scanner. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers an extensive app library, and with improved health and fitness tracking features, including sleep tracking and stress monitoring, it makes a powerful fitness companion.
If stock is being cleared out then you may not have much time to snap up this Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal. Learn more via the widget above.