Instagram head says Android is now better than iOS, ignites furious debate

TL;DR Marques Brownlee asked his followers on Threads for some tech hot takes.

The head of Instagram chimed in, stating that Android is now better than iOS.

The comments erupted into a fervor in response to the take.

Since Meta launched Threads, users have been wondering what to post on the new app built by the Instagram team. To encourage engagement, users and brands alike have been asking their followers questions. One such question got the attention of Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and his response threw the comments into chaos.

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee asked his followers on Threads to give their “best TECH hot takes.” The tech community can hold some strong opinions, so this is a perfect way to playfully rile up some feathers. Mosseri apparently took the bait and decided to step on the third rail that is the Android vs iOS debate.

In his reply, Mosseri simply states that “Android’s now better than iOS.” A seemingly innocuous statement that suggests that iOS was once the better operating system, but now Android has taken the lead. That benign statement was not taken well by fellow commenters.

Merely suggesting that Android could possibly be better than iOS had some users rebutting with comments like “I too hate privacy” and “Do they let you dress yourself in the morning?” There was even a comment with the classic meme of Eric Andre sitting in chair asking, “Why would you say something so controversial, yet so brave?”

But Mosseri also wasn’t alone in his opinion. Numerous Android fans backed Mosseri up claiming things like Android has been better and that “Android is innovating while Apple remains stagnant.”

Whatever side you’re on, it seems safe to say that the OS wars continue to rage on and are still as bitter as ever.

