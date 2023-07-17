This rare iPhone just got sold for 238 iPhone 14s

First-generation iPhones are hot commodities among tech collectors these days, often selling for thousands of dollars in mint condition. Now, it turns out that one of these models just sold for almost $200,000.

A 2007 factory-sealed 4GB iPhone was auctioned by LCG Auctions (h/t: Digital Trends ), eventually selling for $190,372.80. The auction platform noted that this particular model was brand new and was never activated.

LCG Auctions explained that the 4GB model is considered a “holy grail” by collectors due to a limited production run. Consumers reportedly chose to pay $100 extra for the 8GB model instead, resulting in slow sales of the 4GB model and Apple discontinuing this cheaper variant after roughly two months.

This original iPhone indeed shipped with just 4GB of storage, a 3.5-inch TFT touchscreen with Gorilla Glass, a 1,400mAh battery, and a single 2MP rear camera. The original device even lacked 3G connectivity, despite the standard being around for a few years at this point.

In any event, there are loads of different Apple and non-Apple gadgets you could buy for the price instead:

14 Mac Pro models with all the upgrades and accessories

54 Apple Vision Pro headsets

76 Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops

105 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldables

158 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultras

173 iPhone 14 Pro Max models

211 Google Pixel 7 Pros

238 iPhone 14s

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about crazy auction prices for an original iPhone, though. Back in February 2023, a sealed 8GB iPhone was auctioned for $63,000, while another sealed model sold for just over $39,000 in October 2022.