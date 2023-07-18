Galaxy Watch 6 specs leak paints a complete picture of what to expect

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The specs of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic have leaked in full.

Both watches will house an Exynos W930 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Both watches will also have either a 300mAh or 425mAh battery.

Samsung leaks have been coming in fast as we approach the second Unpacked event of the year. The latest involves the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

On Tuesday, trusted tipster SnoopyTech did what they do best and delivered a substantial leak. In the tipster’s social post, you’ll see an image of a document with the word confidential stamped over it. That document appears to contain the specs of the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic.

Focusing on the Watch 6 first, the leak suggests there will be two models: a 40mm version and 44mm version. The 40mm variant is said to have a 1.31-inch AMOLED screen (432 x 432) made of sapphire glass. While the 44mm variant has a similar display, but is slightly bigger at 1.47 inches (480 x 480).

Made out of aluminum, it appears the Watch 6 will be decently durable with an IP68, MIL-STD-810H, and 5 ATM rating. Despite all the metal, the rumor says the watch will be 28% lighter than the Watch 5 Pro and 40% lighter than the Watch 6 Classic.

It looks like the device will have an Exynos W930 chip with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. This will be accompanied by Wear OS powered by Samsung, which reportedly has newly developed sleep functions to measure and analyze your slumber.

Finally, it’s said to have a 300mAh battery (40mm) and a 425mAh battery (44mm). And you’ll have your choice between Graphite Grey, Gold, or Silver.

Moving on to the Watch 6 Classic, the device will also come in two models: a 43mm version and 47mm version. Like the Watch 6, the Classic may feature a sapphire glass AMOLED display which appears to measure at the same sizes. The Classic also shares the Watch 6’s battery sizes, chip, durability, and software. Where they differ, however, is in the materials, features, and colorways.

According to the leak, the Classic has a stainless steel rotating bezel and offers notifications, vibration, a microphone and speaker, and voice control. For connections, we can expect Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS. As for health, the gadget is getting a pedometer, SPO2 level, heart rate monitor, ECG, calorie counter, and sleep reader. Last but not least, the sensors include an accelerometer, magnetometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, and thermometer.

It looks like the colorways will be a little more limited for the Watch 6 Classic, only offering two options instead of three. These colors include Black and Silver. Samsung is expected to show off a list of devices at Unpacked on July 26, including the new Galaxy Watch.

Comments