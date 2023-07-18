Samsung exec makes it obvious what's coming to Galaxy Unpacked 2023

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR In a blog post, Samsung executive TM Roh lays out what’s coming to the summer version of Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

The post makes it clear we’ll see new foldable phones, new tablets, and new smartwatches.

These will undoubtedly be the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Samsung’s next big product launch is only a week away. However, the company still hasn’t officially said what we can expect to see there. Obviously, through months worth of leaks, we have a pretty good idea, but now we have an even better clue thanks to TM Roh.

TM Roh is a Samsung executive in charge of the company’s “MX” business (mobile experience). In a blog post, he talks about Samsung’s innovation goals, a bit of its history, and what we can expect in the future. In this post, he also makes it very clear what to expect at the summer iteration of Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

Roh spends a few paragraphs talking about foldable phones. He then quickly mentions Samsung tablets and wearables and how all these devices “work with each other harmoniously in an ecosystem that opens up a powerful connected experience.”

Although he doesn’t mention anything by name, Roh is singing it loud and clear: you can expect new foldables, new tablets, and new smartwatches at the next Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

Unfortunately, Roh doesn’t mention any other product categories. That means we likely won’t see a non-foldable smartphone, audio products, laptops, or anything else.

