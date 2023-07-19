Google launches Nearby Share for Windows, will pre-install on some systems

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR After a months-long beta program, Nearby Share for Windows is official.

Simply download an app to your Windows PC and share files to or from your Android phone.

Google is partnering with HP to pre-install Nearby Share on certain systems.

Earlier this year, Google rolled out a new way to share files across your Windows-based PC and your Android phone. While a beta, Nearby Share for Windows worked just fine — so well that Google says it’s already been installed by 1.7 million people.

Today, though, Google is removing the “beta” tag from the software. Now, Nearby Share for Windows is stable and available for everyone.

Along with the move from beta to stable, Google is rolling out two new features for the program. The first is an estimated time for transfer completion. After you initiate a share, you’ll be able to see how long it will take (approximately) for it to finish. This is undoubtedly helpful! Likewise, there is also now an image preview within your notification. This helps give a visual confirmation that what you’re intending to transfer is, in fact, transferring.

Additionally, Google is announcing a new partnership with HP. In the future, some HP systems will come with Nearby Share pre-installed. One laptop is confirmed for this partnership so far: the HP Dragonfly Pro. Other systems will come along soon, and partnerships with other OEMs are inevitable.

To get started with Nearby Share for Windows, just download the app on your Windows PC at the link. Do note that your Windows install must be 64-bit, and the app does not work on ARM-based Windows devices.

Comments