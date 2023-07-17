The new Moto G Play (2023) just hit a record low price of $109.99

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Not everyone has $1,000 to spend on their next Android phone, nor do they need all the fancy bells and whistles such devices provide. The Moto range of devices are affordable daily drivers for the masses, and one of the 2023 range of devices, the Moto G Play (2023), is subject to a huge deal today. It just dropped by 35% to only $109.99. Moto G Play (2023) for $109.99 ($60 off)

This is easily the lowest price of the phone since its release earlier this year, and the asking price barely even moved during the Prime Day period last week. The phone didn’t blow us away in our testing, but it has some nice features, and you can’t go far wrong at this deal price.

Motorola Moto G Play (2023) Motorola Moto G Play (2023) Motorola's Moto G Play (2023) hangs onto classics like a headphone jack and expandable storage. Motorola's Moto G Play (2023) is tough to beat on price. It doesn't offer top-of-the-line specs for your money, but it's a reliable, simple phone that brings near-stock Android and an updated design that's comfortable in the hand. Best of all, it still has a headphone jack in 2023. See price at Amazon Save $60.00

One strong element of the Moto G Play is the impressive battery life, thanks to the combination of a 5,000mAh cell and a power-efficient processor, ensuring days of usage without frequent charging. The device also boasts Motorola’s lightweight and user-friendly My UX software, which offers a clean Android experience with minimal bloatware, including the option to uninstall pre-installed apps easily. The phone sports a decent design with a Navy Blue finish and a matte texture, minimizing fingerprints and providing a more premium feel. Other notable features include a 90Hz display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, expandable storage, and basic splashproofing and dust resistance, which are uncommon at this price point.

We don’t know if this Moto G Play (2023) deal will last 20 days or 20 minutes, so don’t miss it. The widget above takes you there.

