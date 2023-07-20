Meta gives up on the Quest Pro and shuts down development of the sequel

TL;DR Meta is giving up on the Quest Pro.

Meta will continue to make Quest Pro units until supplies run out.

Meta is also shutting down the development of the Quest Pro 2.

Meta unveiled its Quest Pro VR headset during last year’s Meta Connect conference in early October and launched the device weeks later on Oct 25. It’s been nine months since then and it appears Meta is waving the white flag.

According to The Information, Meta is giving up on its premium VR headset. The report claims that Meta told its suppliers at the beginning of the year that it would not need any new components for the Quest Pro. Additionally, Meta’s Quest Pro manufacturer, Goertek, has said that it will only build units for as long as supplies are available.

And it’s not just the Quest Pro that Meta is canceling. Earlier this year, the company revealed it was working on two headsets in addition to the Quest 3. One of those headsets is expected to be a more affordable version of the Quest 3, while the other is a more advanced device codenamed La Jolla. It’s believed that La Jolla is a follow-up to the Quest Pro, but Meta has reportedly shut down the development of the second-generation hardware.

The Quest Pro launched at a price point of $1,499, a price that caused many to recoil from the steep cost. After receiving poor reviews for its heaviness, uncomfortable fit, and poor software, it would seem that Meta wants to refocus its efforts on its more affordable VR devices.

The Quest 3 is expected to have some big improvements over the Quest 2, which may include thinner lenses, higher resolution, a much more powerful processor, mixed reality capabilities, and more. The Quest 3 doesn’t have a launch date yet, but it does have a launch window of fall 2023.

