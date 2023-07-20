Apple's latest headphones play nice with Android and cost a pretty penny

Beats

TL;DR Apple has launched the Beats Studio Pro headset for $349.99.

The headset benefits from a Transparency mode, USB-C lossless audio, adaptive ANC, and many more features new to the Beats line.

They also support many Android features, such as Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch, and more.

Apple-owned Beats has introduced a pair of premium headphones called the Beats Studio Pro. The over-ear cans aim to replace the outgoing Beats Studio 3 that launched in 2017 and take on the likes of Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QC45.

Beats doesn’t stray far from its iconic design, and the Studio Pros look very similar to their predecessor. One notable difference comes in the form of new UltraPlush ear cushions that the company says provide all-day comfort and exceptional durability. Too bad they are not replaceable, and the company will not sell spares, as The Verge notes in its review.

Beats has added several new audio features like a Transparency mode, fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelation, personalized spatial audio, hi-res playback via USB-C, and more to make the headset more competitive.

Beats

Despite coming from Apple’s stable, the Beats Studio Pro play very well with Android devices. They support Google Fast Pair for seamless connectivity, Audio Switch for transitioning between Android, Chromebook, and other devices, and Find My Device. Besides that, Beats’ dedicated Android app lets users further customize the headphones, download software updates, and more.

Over at iOS, users can expect one-touch pairing, Siri voice commands, Find My tracking, and automatic over-the-air updates.

Sound-wise, the Studio Pro include 40mm drivers that promise to cut out distortion at high volume levels. Beats promises over 40 hours of battery life, including 24 hours of listening time with ANC or Transparency mode enabled. The company says you can get up to four hours of playback with a quick 10-minute charge.

The Beats Studio Pro are now available to order in Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone. The headphones cost $349.99 in the US, which automatically puts them in the premium segment. We haven’t had a chance to review them yet, so it’s hard to say whether they can compete with flagship ANC headphones from Sony and Bose.

Comments