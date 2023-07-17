YouTube quietly rolls out new 'Stable Volume' feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is getting a new feature called Stable Volume in the video settings.

The feature is expected to even out the volume across videos on YouTube.

It hasn’t been rolled out to all YouTube users yet.

It seems YouTube is rolling out a new “Stable Volume” feature on its app. The platform hasn’t said what the feature does, and it doesn’t look like everyone has it just yet. The feature was spotted by a few folks, including a Redditor and YouTuber M. Brandon Lee. It reportedly appears under the Ambient mode option on the video settings page.

While it’s unclear what the “Stable Volume” setting does and how it works, the name suggests it controls and evens out volume across different videos. This could help YouTube users avoid a sudden and sharp volume jump or a random decline in volume levels while watching videos from different creators and channels. It’s unclear if there’s any AI involved in how the feature recognizes and optimizes volume levels across videos.

Unfortunately, we haven’t received the feature on our YouTube app on both Android and iOS. We’ll have to wait for Google to shed more light on it or for the feature to roll out more widely to know how it works. We will update this article when that happens.

