Your YouTube Premium subscription just went up!

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Premium prices are going up in the US.

The price hike affects monthly, annual, and student YouTube Premium plans.

YouTube is also raising the price of Music Premium.

YouTube has increased the price of its Premium subscription for new members. The new YouTube Premium plans are now live on youtube.com/premium.

An individual YouTube Premium subscription will now cost you $2 more, bringing it up to $13.99 per month in the US. Until now, the price of this standard YouTube Premium plan was $11.99 per month.

The annual YouTube Premium plan is also going up from $119.99 annually to $139.99. That’s a $20 increase. However, you end up saving around $27 if you subscribe to an annual plan instead of paying monthly.

Meanwhile, the YouTube Premium family plan is still priced at $22.99 per month. However, the student plan, which previously cost $6.99 per month, will now be priced at $7.99 per month.

YouTube

YouTube is also raising the price of Music Premium from $9.99 to $10.99 per month.

Of course, you can still avail YouTube’s free three-month Premium trial if you’re a new subscriber.

We’re guessing that existing YouTube Premium subscribers will have to start paying the new prices when their monthly or annual memberships are up for renewal. However, since YouTube hasn’t announced the price hike officially, we’ll have to wait for more clarity on how and when the price change will affect existing Premium users.

