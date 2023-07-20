Samsung has started 'advanced development' of Galaxy Ring

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report has revealed tidbits of info about Samsung’s Galaxy Ring.

It’s believed that Samsung has started ‘advanced development’ on the product.

There’s no word on the timing for mass production of the ring, though.

Patent filings spotted a while back point to Samsung working on a smart ring. We don’t know much about this supposed Galaxy Ring, but another news outlet has now revealed a few apparent details.

Korean-based website The Elec has reported that Samsung has indeed started “advanced development” of the Galaxy Ring. The outlet adds that Japanese firm Meiko is in charge of developing the printed circuit board (PCB) used in the smart ring.

The timing for mass production of the Galaxy Ring is still unclear, according to the news website. So it’s still anyone’s guess as to when we could actually see the smart ring debut.

Would you buy a Samsung Galaxy Ring? 46 votes Yes, for sure 20 % It depends on price/features 65 % No, I wouldn't 15 %

Nevertheless, Samsung has also reportedly applied for a patent for a smart ring that works with XR headsets/glasses. The patent suggests that the XR devices would be able to use the smart ring to get positional information on your fingers and hands. This could potentially open the door to controlling XR devices with your fingers, reducing the need for these glasses and headsets to have cameras and other sensors for hand tracking.

This is just a patent for now with no guarantee that it would see the light of day. But Samsung confirmed earlier this year that it’s indeed working on an XR headset in conjunction with Qualcomm and Google, so it’s theoretically possible we could see smart ring integration on that headset. But a report earlier this month suggests that the device has been delayed by up to six months.

Comments