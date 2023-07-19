Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak surprises us with phone case that holds an S Pen

TL;DR A new leak has given us official-looking marketing material showing off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

One of those images shows the Galaxy Z Fold with a phone case that holds an S Pen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are expected to be revealed during Samsung’s Unpacked event.

We’re only a week away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, and we’ve already seen several leaks ahead of the showcase. While the most recent leak seems to simply give us another look at the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, there’s something new in these images that should excite fans.

On Wednesday, Ishan Agarwal took to the new Meta social platform Threads to share leaked official-looking marketing images of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. As with previous leaks, we get a good look at the design of the handsets. More importantly, however, one of the images shows the Fold 5 in a phone case. And not just any phone case, but a phone case that appears to hold an S Pen.

It was rumored that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would get an S Pen as far back as late last year. However, speculation was shot down after reports suggested that the phone would not get an S Pen slot. The reason being that Samsung wanted to make the Fold 5 thinner and an S Pen slot would prevent that. But it looks like the South Korean tech giant found an alternative solution.

The inclusion of an S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may not be as important of an improvement as say the new waterdrop hinge or the reduced gap. But it is an important enough change that addresses the shortcomings of the Fold 4 and could be the difference maker that gets people to buy in.

