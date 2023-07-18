Samsung's new foldables could borrow a useful accessory from the Galaxy S23

TL;DR Renders of a first-party case for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 have leaked.

The renders showcase a ring case that can be used to hold the phone and as a kickstand.

We’re eagerly waiting for Samsung to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 at its Unpacked event on July 26. We already know much about the devices, including their purported European pricing that leaked earlier. Samsung has more in store for its flagship foldables, with new cases that draw inspiration from the first-party cases for the Galaxy S23 series.

Prolific leaker Evan Blass has shared renders of a ring case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The ring case appears to be a first-party case from Samsung, likely launching alongside the new phones.

First up, the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s ring case takes dual accent colors. The part of the case that latches onto the cover screen is black, while the second part of the case appears to be clear. The ring can be pulled out and used as a kickstand, and you can use it to help grip the phone.

Based on past experience, I wouldn’t advise using the ring for holding the phone for too long as it can impact blood circulation on your finger when you use it on heavy phones.

Unlike the Fold’s ring case, the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s ring case appears to be clear all around. The ring finds its way on the bottom half of the phone, which could be a tad bit low to comfortably and naturally hold the flip phone. You will be able to use it as a kickstand, possibly in landscape and portrait orientations. Samsung already sells a similar accessory for the Galaxy S23 series called the Clear Gadget case, but it has a few differences. For the S23 series, the ring is not circular. It is also removable, and Samsung claims you can swap in other clip-on accessories onto the case, like a small tripod stand.

However, the leaked renders for the Fold 5 and Flip 5’s case do not showcase any such possibilities. It remains to be seen if there are other cases that would open up such functionality.

Comments