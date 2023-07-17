Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak shows full cover display keyboard and other widgets

Roland Quandt

TL;DR A recent leak provides a few new looks at the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

One of the images shows the different widgets that will be available for the cover display.

The renders appear to show that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have no gap.

Samsung’s second Unpacked event of the year is only a little more than a week away, and we expect to see the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. As we close in on the reveal, a new leak has given us not only a new look at the Flip 5, but also shows us a little of what it can do.

This weekend, Roland Quandt shared a few of what appeared to be official images of the Flip 5. Quandt later took these images down, but not before 9to5Google managed to save them. In the images, we see the Flip 5 in both closed and half-open positions. We also get a good look at the side of the device.

Judging by the images, it seems Samsung has managed to eliminate the gap in the Flip 5. Given that images we’ve seen of the Fold 5 still show the device has a slight gap, there was concern the Flip 5 could also still have a slight gap.

Roland Quandt

More notable, however, is the render that shows off the cover display and its potential widgets. Altogether, the image displays a collection of six widgets that would seemingly be optimized for the cover display. These widgets include a calendar, a full keyboard to reply to messages, a flight boarding pass, a time and battery widget, a weather widget, and call history.

Roland Quandt

We still don’t know how apps will be optimized for the large cover display. This particular leak appears to only show cover display widgets. But, we do know that Samsung and Google are working together to optimize apps like Google Maps, Google Messages, and YouTube.

Samsung’s Unpacked event will kick off on July 26, and you can make a reservation right now. If you reserve a spot, Samsung is offering a $50 credit for your preorder when ordering on Samsung.com.

Comments