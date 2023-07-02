Samsung Galaxy Ring: Release date, rumors, specs, price, and what we want to see

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Samsung’s watches are among the best smartwatches available in today’s market. We even named the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro our top wearable of 2022. Despite the line’s success, however, Samsung doesn’t appear ready to rest on its laurels. Instead, the company shows signs of pivoting to a much smaller form factor and a different part of the body. Possibly sliding soon onto fingers near you, here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Ring?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Oura Ring 3

Assuming no unforeseen disasters hit the company’s current plans, a Galaxy Ring is very likely. At the very least, it’s certain that Samsung has a smart ring in the works. Patents for the device were reported in 2022, and a trademark for the Samsung Galaxy Ring was granted by the Korean Intellectual Property Right Information Service (KIPRIS). We’ve been ignoring Apple Watch ring rumors for years now but the fact is that smart rings are gaining traction. The screen-free experience appeals to a lot of users who just want to track their basics without distractions.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Ring release date? With only a patent and a dream to go off, estimating a release date for Samsung’s first attempt is nearly impossible. Branching into new territory, Samsung won’t want to swing and miss. In order to compete with existing smart rings the company will need to have the device well buttoned up before launch. Given the sparse number of rumors or leaks, we think a 2023 launch is unlikely. On the other hand, it’s possible Samsung teases more information at its next Unpacked event.

What specs and features will the Samsung Galaxy Ring have?

Samsung

Based on the patent filings first reported by Korean outlet Naver, the ring may offer a fair amount of health tracking. The filing suggests the integration of both ECG and PPG sensors, This would likely mean the ability to take heart rate measurements as well as monitor temperature. These features align the ring with the current capabilities of the Oura Ring 3, a current leader in the smart ring market. An even earlier patent points to potential smart home integration. It’s possible Samsung will offer Galaxy Ring users the ability to control connected devices such as a smart TV.

What will the Samsung Galaxy Ring price be? In a word: expensive. The advanced tech require to turn a tiny ring into a viable fitness tracker has to cost a pretty penny. Our inclination is to expect prices similar to the company’s existing wearables.

The latest Oura Ring 3 starts at $299 and then requires a monthly subscription to access its full feature set. Samsung has yet to adopt a subscription service for its Galaxy Watch line and we’re hoping it doesn’t join the trend with the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: What we want to see

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

For starters, we just want to see a Samsung Galaxy Ring exist. A strong alternative to the Oura Ring could turn up the gas on the entire smart ring trend and push more competitors to have a go. We’re fully expecting basic health tracking and decent battery life. Beyond that, below are a few specifics we’re also hoping to find on board.

Advanced health and training metrics It goes without saying that we want to see detailed health metrics on Samsung’s potential Galaxy Ring. Heart rate monitoring and temperature tracking are two pillars of Oura that we find highly useful during our Oura Ring 3 review. If Samsung were to mirror these features, we hope to see a more advanced use of temperature data, especially in relation to women’s health. Where the Oura Ring falls short in our opinion is fitness tracking. Samsung could set itself apart by offering a more involved feature set for athletes.

Fantastic sleep tracking

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Oura Ring 3 has the ring market cornered and it did so by honing in on users’ Zs. A ridiculous amount of people aren’t getting enough shuteye and offering a tool to manage the problem is a home run. We want to see Samsung step up its own sleep tracking on the wrist, then transfer that powerful platform to our fingers. Accuracy, insights, trends, and sleep coaching are all factors we’re keen to find. Lightweight, comfortable, and without a bright screen to wake you up overnight, a smart ring is a fool-proof bedmate.

A thin design As small as existing smart rings seem compared to wrist-based wearables, they are still quite bulky. Many resemble oversized wedding bands. We’d love to see Samsung offer a more petite form factor that won’t draw as many eyes. We’d also be open to more Samsung Galaxy Ring colors and finishes than can be found in the current smart ring pool.

Would you buy a Samsung Galaxy Ring? 509 votes Yes 57 % No 15 % It depends on the feature set 28 %

