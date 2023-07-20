OnePlus 12R leak pictures a possible flagship killer

TL;DR Design renders and specifications of the OnePlus 12R have leaked.

According to the leak, key upgrades include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a better 32MP telephoto camera, a big 5,500mAh battery, and 100W wired fast charging.

The phone could launch as early as January 2024.

OnePlus did a pretty good job this year with the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R. The phones are closely placed but still have enough distance between them not to cannibalize each other. The strategy appears to have been bearing results, as the company seems likely to adopt it for another year. We’ve seen the specs and renders of the OnePlus 12 leak, and now, we have the same for the OnePlus 12R as well.

Reputed leaker OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice) has put together design renders of the OnePlus 12.

From what we can see from the renders, the OnePlus 12R could be taking forward the same design language as the OnePlus 11R, which in turn is also on the same lines as the OnePlus 11 and 12. That’s not bad, as the 11 series has been widely praised for its ergonomic in-hand feel.

We can see that OnePlus is retaining the alert slider for another generation. Based on these renders, there aren’t too many changes from the OnePlus 11R per se.

What appears to be changing are the specs. OnLeaks has also shared specifications this time around. The display is said to be a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, the phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is currently the flagship SoC but will likely be succeeded by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 when this phone launches. So while you won’t get the best chip of the time, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is still an excellent choice. It is said to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For the camera, OnePlus seems intent on providing significant upgrades. While the primary rear and ultrawide cameras are said to be of the same MP count (50MP and 8MP, respectively), the 2MP macro camera from the 11R could be swapped to a 32MP telephoto sensor on the 12R. The front is expected to remain the same, too, at 16MP.

Another big upgrade to the phone could be the 5,500mAh battery, alongside the 100W fast charging support. The phone is also expected to run OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

The final question is when will the phone launch? OnLeaks says the phone’s launch event will be hosted in China in January 2024. If we had to guess, we would say that OnePlus could release the OnePlus 12R alongside the global release of the OnePlus 12 in January 2024. There’s also the possibility that the 12R remains exclusive to a few regions, like India. We hope to learn more soon.

Comments