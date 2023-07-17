Spanking new Galaxy Watch 6 images clock in all the design details

SnoopyTech

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series has leaked yet again.

The new images give us an in-depth look at the design of the different Galaxy Watch 6 variants.

The smartwatches are expected to launch next week at Samsung’s Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is coming in hot. The company is expected to unveil it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its upcoming Unpacked launch event. Over the past few months, we’ve seen a steady stream of leaks about the new smartwatches, including renders that show the two models in the series, aka, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The latest leak from tipster SnoopyTech on Twitter is a library of high-quality images that show the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in all their glory. The pictures show the 40mm and 44mm models of the Galaxy Watch 6, as well as the 43mm and 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic variants with a rotating bezel. That last one is the biggest Samsung smartwatch we’ve seen since the 46mm Samsung Gear S3.

You can see some of the leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic renders below. The complete set of leaked images is available at this link.

