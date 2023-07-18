OnePlus 12 should arrive globally like clockwork: Leak

OnLeaks via Smartprix

TL;DR The OnePlus 12 is expected to arrive globally in February 2024.

The phone is believed to launch in China this December.

OnePlus is expected to unveil at least three more phones before the OnePlus 12, including the foldable OnePlus Open.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to arrive like clockwork as the company’s next numbered flagship phone. A new leak from tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the phone will arrive in global markets a full two months after its purported China launch.

Brar says we can expect the OnePlus 12 to launch internationally in February 2024. That seems to be the same timeline as the global launch of the OnePlus 11, which arrived in early February this year.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 : August

OnePlus Ace2 Pro : August

OnePlus Foldable : August

OnePlus 12 : Dec (China), Feb (Global) They might fit a new R model in-between — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 18, 2023

Leaker Max Jambor previously reported that the OnePlus 12 would launch in China in December. That means it’ll be quite a while before folks in the US and other parts of the world can get their hands on the new OnePlus flagship.

Besides leaking the alleged OnePlus 12 global release window, Brar reaffirms that the OnePlus Open will arrive in August. The first foldable OnePlus phone has leaked extensively and, as per previously available information, is said to launch on August 26.

You can read more about the two upcoming OnePlus flagships at our dedicated OnePlus 12 hub and OnePlus Open hub.

