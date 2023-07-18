Tired of hunting Pokemon? Google's new AR game will let you take down aliens

TL;DR Google and game Japanese game developer Taito have released a new Space Invaders Augmented Reality game.

It allows players to blast aliens in the real world around them.

The game is now available to download on ARCore-supported Android devices and will soon become available on iOS too.

Google and Taito have released a new Augmented Reality game that lets you take down virtual aliens in the real world around you using your phone. Called Space Invaders: World Defense, the game was created in honor of the 45th anniversary of the original Space Invaders video game.

In the new World Defense game, Space Invaders will spawn from buildings and rooftops, hide behind structures, and hover in the sky. So instead of Pokemon, you’ll be hunting for aliens. Google’s blog post says players can discover new Space Invaders in and around different neighborhoods. Players can also unlock special power-ups, team-up with other players, and share their achievements on social media with an AR selfie.

The game uses Google’s ARCore tech, which means you’ll need an ARCore-supported device to play it. It also uses the company’s Geospatial API to bring players’ immediate surroundings, nearby buildings, landscapes, and other architectural elements into the game.

You can download Space Invaders: World Defense on Android right now. The iOS release will happen on July 18 at midnight local user time.

