Microsoft might be killing Xbox Live Gold

TL;DR Microsoft might be sunsetting its Xbox Live Gold membership.

The company is expected to replace it with a new Xbox Game Pass Core subscription.

The new tier is said to include online console multiplayer, over 25 games, and member discounts.

Microsoft might be doing away with its Xbox Live Gold subscription. The move will mark the end of the “Xbox Live” branding after what seems like forever. Games with Gold are also reportedly going away after first appearing on the Xbox 360 in 2013.

The news was first spotted on WindowsCentral, but the link was taken down soon after. However, Eagle-eyed observers managed to catch most of the details reported in the article.

It looks like Microsoft will replace Xbox Live Gold with a new subscription called “Xbox Game Pass Core.” The changeover is said to happen on September 1.

The Game Pass Core tier will reportedly cost the same as Xbox Live Gold. That means you can expect to pay $9.99 per month or $59.99 for a yearly subscription.

The new tier will reportedly allow subscribers to do online multiplayer and give them access to special Game Pass discounts and deals.

Subscribers will also get access to over 25 Game Pass titles, including Among Us, Descenders, Dishonored 2, DOOM Eternal, Fable Anniversary, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Grounded, Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Wars 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Human Fall Flat, INSIDE, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Psychonauts 2, State of Decay 2, and Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited. Microsoft will apparently add more titles to the list in the coming months.

Moreover, it’s being reported that existing Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be converted to Game Pass Core subscribers automatically. Free games previously acquired by Live Gold members will also remain in their accounts.

Meanwhile, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed any of this information just yet. We’ll be reaching out to the company for more clarity on the matter.

