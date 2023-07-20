Netflix's password-sharing crackdown is going worldwide

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR Netflix is now rolling out password-sharing restrictions worldwide.

Subscribers will receive an email from the company informing them of the change.

Netflix is not offering an extra member option in many countries where its plans are cheap, and penetration is low.

Netflix is going wide with its new password-sharing crackdown. Starting today, the restrictions will be rolled out to almost all the remaining countries where the platform operates.

The company says it has added 5.9 million subscribers in the second quarter of this year after rolling out paid password sharing in over 100 countries. The rest of the world, including markets like India, will now be pushed into the fray. Netflix will start emailing subscribers in these regions about the new password-sharing restrictions. So if you live in a country where password-sharing is still allowed, you might want to keep an eye on your inbox for bad news from Netflix.

No sub-accounts in many countries To make matters worse, Netflix has said it won’t roll out new sub-account plans in many countries. In markets like the US and Canada, Netflix subscribers can pay and add an extra member to their account.

“In these markets, we’re not offering an extra member option given that we’ve recently cut prices in a good number of these countries (for example, Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya, and India), and penetration is still relatively low in many of them so we have plenty of runway without creating additional complexity. Households borrowing Netflix will be able to transfer existing profiles to new and existing accounts,” the company said.

Essentially, Netflix is saying if you live in a country where the service is comparatively cheaper than in other parts of the world, you won’t have the option of adding an extra member to your Netflix account, even if you’re okay paying a little more for the facility. If someone outside of your household is currently on your Netflix plan, they’ll simply have to create a new account for themselves or transfer their profile to another existing account where they live.

