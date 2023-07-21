This laser machine magically fixes green lines on OLED phone displays

TL;DR There’s now a laser machine that can fix pesky green lines on OLED displays without the need for replacement parts.

The tool works like magic and removes green lines from OLEDs within seconds.

The tech recreates broken traces within OLED panels in the same manner they were originally made in the factory.

Green lines on OLED displays are a relatively common occurrence. Usually, if your phone’s OLED display develops a green line, you need replacement parts to fix the problem. But repair professionals have now created a laser that can magically wipe off green lines from OLEDs in seconds, all without needing to switch out the display.

YouTube channel StrangeParts has posted a video of this laser at work on an OLED iPhone display (via WCCftech). The clip shows the machine mending the broken internal traces of the OLED panel, which is one of the issues that can cause a green line to appear on the screen. These traces carry electrical signals across the display. When they are broken, users often notice visible lines on the screen.

The laser machine recreates the broken traces within an OLED panel in the same way they were initially made in the factory. There is no need to take the screen apart or even switch it off during the repair process. In fact, the light from the display allows the repair technician to identify the broken traces and mend them with the laser.

In the video, the green line on the iPhone’s OLED panel disappears moments after the repair process begins. A machine like this could be a game changer for the repair industry and consumers likewise. It’ll spare users from paying for replacement screens and allow repair centers to work more efficiently on displays with damaged internal traces.

Check out the laser in action in the video above. There’s also a handy email contact in the video’s description there for repair professionals interested in buying the machine.

