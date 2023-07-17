First Nothing Phone 2 update brings camera improvements and new features galore

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to the Nothing Phone 2 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information about the software of the phone and all the updates it gets over time. If you’re still considering buying the phone, here’s our Nothing Phone 2 review to help you decide whether to buy it or not.

The Nothing Phone 2 launched with Nothing OS 2.0 atop Android 13. The company is offering three years of Android OS updates, theoretically meaning that the phone will get Android 16. The handset will also receive four years of security patches. Current stable version: Android 13

Latest Nothing Phone 2 update July 17, 2023: The Nothing Phone 2 is reportedly getting a significant first update that adds several new features and camera improvements to the phone.

The changelog for the latest 105MB Nothing Phone 2 update (via GSMArena) shows the device’s camera is getting 2x zoom for the portrait mode, motion capture support for the 50MP mode, a Nothing-style photo watermark, optimized photo clarity while shooting between 4x and 10x zoom, improved camera quality in third-party apps, and more.

Nothing’s Glyph Composer app is now available on the Google Play Store, allowing users to create and record their own Glyph ringtones. The Glyph progress bar will also track your Uber rides now. Widgets can now be added to your lock screen/Always-on display, a feature that’s unique to Nothing OS 2.0. Users can also add quick settings widgets directly to their home or lock screens.

Lastly, Nothing has also added a few new wallpapers and a one-handed mode. Have you received a new Nothing Phone 2 update? Let us know via the comments below!

Comments