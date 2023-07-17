This upcoming transparent phone is giving us all sorts of Nothing Phone 2 vibes

TL;DR Infinix is working on a gaming smartphone inspired by the Nothing Phone 2.

It features a glass back with a semi-exposed panel design.

The phone could be called the Infinix GT 10 Pro/Pro Plus, which is expected to launch in India in August.

Nothing is making transparent-style back designs fashionable for enthusiasts with products like the Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Ear 2. It doesn’t surprise us that other companies are also looking to jump on board this trend. We’ve seen devices like the Unihertz Luna more closely attempting to lift off that aesthetic. Now Infinix plans to launch a transparent-style gaming phone in the form of the GT 10 Pro/Pro Plus.

The first set of leaks comes from a leaker on Weibo, sharing live images of the Infinix GT 10 Pro and GT 10 Pro Plus. We see the backs of the two phones and their About Phone page.

Of the two, the Infinix GT 10 Pro Plus (X6739) is the more interesting phone, with a Nothing Phone-esque back panel. However, keep in mind that the SoCs mentioned for the phone, Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 8050, are practically identical, despite the difference in marketing names.

Next, we also have a report from GSMArena, who got access to marketing renders of the phone.

However, they refer to the phone as the GT 10 Pro, not the Pro Plus. We can see the phone box in one of the images, with a “Pro” printed on it. It is possible that the phone is called GT 10 Pro in some markets and GT 10 Pro Plus in others.

The most significant talking point on the phone is obviously how it looks. Infinix is adopting a transparent design, where the back glass is transparent and lets you peer inside the phone. Much like Nothing, the entirety of the phone’s innards are not exposed. What you can ultimately see are cleverly placed graphics on panels. Still, it’s a unique look, as it is far edgier than even the Nothing Phone 2.

That said, we are unsure if the back glass is transparent or if the rear panel has the graphics printed directly on it.

What is missing are the Glyph LEDs that are present on the Nothing Phone 2. We don’t know if the Infinix GT 10 Pro/Pro Plus also has LEDs of some form to complete its look.

The images indicate that the phone will come in Black and White. Reports suggest the phone will launch with Android 13 and get one major Android update and two years of security updates. The phone is expected to launch in India in the first week of August.

