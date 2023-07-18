OnePlus 12 specs leak reveals massive battery and impressive display

TL;DR A new leak suggests the OnePlus 12 could have a 2K AMOLED display.

The OnePlus 12 may also sport a massive 5,400mAh battery.

It’s said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Right on the heels of Yogesh Brar leaking the launch window of the OnePlus 12, another leak has suddenly popped up. The latest OnePlus 12 leak gives us details on the SoC, display, battery, cameras, and more.

In collaboration with reputable tipster OnLeaks, the outlet Smartprix has leaked the specs of the upcoming OnePlus 12. Starting with the display, it appears the screen will be an AMOLED display that measures 6.7 inches. This display will reportedly have 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. And to help with battery life, it may use LTPO display technology to actively adjust the refresh rate.

Speaking of the battery life, the report suggests the handset will have a massive 5,400mAh battery. Along with that battery, the phone could have support for 100W wired charging with 50W wireless charging. And it appears that a charger will be included in the box.

According to the outlet, this device may end up running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This would make it one of the first phones to get Qualcomm’s next chip. Meanwhile, the leak alleges that the OnePlus 12 will have 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage based on the UFS 4.0 standard.

As for the cameras, it looks like we can expect a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 64MP telephoto sensor. This setup will also offer a 3X optical zoom. The selfie camera, on the other hand, will sport a 32MP shooter.

Additionally, as we expected, the software is said to run on Oxygen OS 14. This operating system will be OnePlus’s version of Android 14. It should also get an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Based on Brar’s leak, we expect OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 12 in China first and globally second. The China release is rumored to happen in December 2023, while the global launch is rumored for February 2024.

