The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will be able to tell if your food is hot or not

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced that “upcoming Galaxy Watch devices” will support its new Thermo Check app for surrounding temperature measurement.

These devices are widely expected to be the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series also get Samsung Wallet support.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series are among the most popular Wear OS smartwatches for Android users. They are feature-rich and have aged very well, with new features continuously added to them. Following up on the announcement of WhatsApp coming to Wear OS, Samsung has announced that the new Samsung Wallet app and the Thermo Check app are also coming to these Galaxy watches. And through sneaky wording, the company has also confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 6 series will also support temperature measurement.

First things first, Samsung announced that Samsung Wallet is coming to both Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Watch 5 series. Samsung Wallet combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass. It not only allows you to make payments through your saved cards but also holds key information such as IDs and tickets. The functionality works well on Samsung Galaxy phones, and the same can now be done on watches as well, presuming you are paired with a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Next, a new Thermo Check app is destined to arrive on the Galaxy Watch 5 series after it makes its debut on “upcoming Galaxy Watch devices.” The new Thermo Check app will allow users to measure the temperature of their surroundings, including meals and other things. This is done through the IR-based temperature sensor, so no physical contact is required.

With the announcement, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 6 series will also support temperature measurement. The Galaxy Watch 5 series supports skin temperature measurement for menstrual cycle tracking, so it is nice to see that temperature measurement functionality is being expanded upon. The Galaxy Watch 4 does not support the Thermo Check app as it lacks the requisite hardware. The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to debut on July 26 at Samsung Unpacked.

Comments