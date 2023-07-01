The Weekly Authority:🛠️ Fix your own Pixel Fold!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 251st edition here with a first for foldables, as Google lets you fix your own Pixel Fold, new Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 renders and specs, a look at OnePlus’ first foldable, the ASUS Zenfone 10… plus, Meta’s new VR games subscription service, and everything you missed at Thursday’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase.

OPPO & OnePlus: Does Samsung finally have some competition? OnePlus Fold specs leak and the company’s first foldable is looking good.

Thursday was the day Annapurna’s Interactive Showcase happened, but if you missed it, we’ve got a roundup of some of the highlights.

New game reveals We saw not one, not two, but four new game reveals.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth was the highlight of the event, set in the same world as the Bladerunner film franchise.

We saw a dystopian noir cinematic trailer, but didn’t learn too much else about the game yet, other than that its development’s being led by Chelsea Hash, former game director of Solar Ash and technical art lead on What Remains of Edith Finch.

It’s coming to PC and consoles, but no word on a release date yet.

Lushfoil Photography Sim

We also saw a trailer for Lushfoil Photography Sim.

It’s hard to distinguish between real-life footage of famous locations and game footage as everything in this game looks so realistic, and so beautiful thanks to UE5.

Developed by Matt Newell, the game is all about exploration and capturing shots with the in-game camera. Annapurna says loads of hidden objectives and secrets will “reward patient and observant players that have a good eye for angles and perspectives.”

Ghost Bike

A reveal trailer for Ghost Bike, the new biking game in development at Messhof (the studio behind the Nidhogg series) looks pretty cool.

Control a “streetwise kid from Freehub City on a mission to revive the last of the Ghost Bikes, the magical couriers who rode between the world of the living and the world of the dead.”

Traveling to the afterlife on your bike, you’ll battle ghosts in speed and skill contests to win “Ghost Power” before embarking on a journey to the afterworld to save the spirit of Wheel World.

To a T

We also saw a reveal trailer for the new episodic 3D adventure game from the creators of Katamari Damacy and Studio Uvula.

To a T follows main character Teen, who can’t pose in any other way but a lowercase “t” and requires the help of those around them to accomplish certain tasks.

Explore the town as Teen alongside your mom and dog, take on bullies at school, and discover unique new abilities.

Current game updates

Tech Calendar July 1: Reddit’s API changes take effect

Reddit’s API changes take effect July 1-4: Anime Expo 2023

Anime Expo 2023 July 6: HONOR 90 global launch

HONOR 90 global launch July 11: Nothing Phone 2 launch @ 11 AM ET

Nothing Phone 2 launch @ 11 AM ET July 11-12: Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day July 26 (TBC): Samsung Galaxy Unpacked (Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked (Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5) October 24-26: Snapdragon Summit 2023 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?)

Comments