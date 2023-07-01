Best daily deals

The Weekly Authority:🛠️ Fix your own Pixel Fold!

Plus new Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 renders and specs, OnePlus' first foldable, and Annapurna's Interactive Showcase.
10 hours ago
⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 251st edition here with a first for foldables, as Google lets you fix your own Pixel Fold, new Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 renders and specs, a look at OnePlus’ first foldable, the ASUS Zenfone 10… plus, Meta’s new VR games subscription service, and everything you missed at Thursday’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase.

🎂 This weekend, I’m enjoying early birthday celebrations, though apparently, it’s a surprise, and I have no idea what that’s going to be. Assuming I survive, I’ll see you all next weekend! 😅

Popular news this week

Gaming:

Weekly Wonder

Thursday was the day Annapurna’s Interactive Showcase happened, but if you missed it, we’ve got a roundup of some of the highlights.

New game reveals

We saw not one, not two, but four new game reveals.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

  • Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth was the highlight of the event, set in the same world as the Bladerunner film franchise.
  • We saw a dystopian noir cinematic trailer, but didn’t learn too much else about the game yet, other than that its development’s being led by Chelsea Hash, former game director of Solar Ash and technical art lead on What Remains of Edith Finch.
  • It’s coming to PC and consoles, but no word on a release date yet.

Lushfoil Photography Sim

  • We also saw a trailer for Lushfoil Photography Sim.
  • It’s hard to distinguish between real-life footage of famous locations and game footage as everything in this game looks so realistic, and so beautiful thanks to UE5.
  • Developed by Matt Newell, the game is all about exploration and capturing shots with the in-game camera. Annapurna says loads of hidden objectives and secrets will “reward patient and observant players that have a good eye for angles and perspectives.”

Ghost Bike

  • A reveal trailer for Ghost Bike, the new biking game in development at Messhof (the studio behind the Nidhogg series) looks pretty cool.
  • Control a “streetwise kid from Freehub City on a mission to revive the last of the Ghost Bikes, the magical couriers who rode between the world of the living and the world of the dead.”
  • Traveling to the afterlife on your bike, you’ll battle ghosts in speed and skill contests to win “Ghost Power” before embarking on a journey to the afterworld to save the spirit of Wheel World.

To a T

  • We also saw a reveal trailer for the new episodic 3D adventure game from the creators of Katamari Damacy and Studio Uvula.
  • To a T follows main character Teen, who can’t pose in any other way but a lowercase “t” and requires the help of those around them to accomplish certain tasks.
  • Explore the town as Teen alongside your mom and dog, take on bullies at school, and discover unique new abilities.

Current game updates

There were also loads of updates on games we’re already hyped for.

  • Stray, which landed on PlayStation and PC last year, hits Xbox on August 10.
  • We saw a new trailer for Cocoon showing off new gameplay and traversing the game’s mysterious sci-fi world, plus we got a release date: September 29 on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.
  • We got another look at Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem with some gameplay, plus a release date: early 2024 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
  • And Thirsty Suitors got a release date trailer, coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and console November 2.
  • A new trailer landed for Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, and no, we’re still totally clueless as to what’s going on — but in the game, your role is to observe patterns within numbers and images and solve mazes. We’re getting a bit of a Control vibe from this one, no bad thing!
  • First-person horror game Mundaun, originally released for PS4, XBox One, Switch, and PC in 2021 has landed on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
  • Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, we don’t have a release date yet for Flock, but we did see some gameplay, and its gorgeous, minimalistic art style looks amazing as you ride on the back of various colorful birds to explore a large open world.

Tech Calendar

  • July 1: Reddit’s API changes take effect
  • July 1-4: Anime Expo 2023
  • July 6: HONOR 90 global launch
  • July 11: Nothing Phone 2 launch @ 11 AM ET
  • July 11-12: Amazon Prime Day
  • July 26 (TBC): Samsung Galaxy Unpacked (Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5)
  • October 24-26: Snapdragon Summit 2023 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?)

Tech Tweet of the Week

Interesting!

Something extra: Tiring week? We need some of this guy’s zoomies (h/t: The Hustle).

Have a wonderful week!

Paula Beaton, Copy Editor.

