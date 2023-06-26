You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro in new Pokémon cases

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung has launched three new Pokémon Packs for the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Buds 2 Pro.

These are themed around Ditto, Jigglypuff, and Snorlax, including the earbuds, designed cases focusing on the Pokémon, and matching stickers.

They are available only in South Korea, with no word on global availability.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are great earbuds for their price ranges. While we’re looking forward to the Galaxy Buds 3 launching in a few weeks, Samsung has launched three new Pokémon cases for the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro in South Korea.

The three new Pokémon cases for the earbuds are Ditto, Jigglypuff, and Snorlax (via Sammobile). Of these, only Ditto is the full Pokémon thanks to its smaller (and conveniently flexible) design, while the other two are just heads. Obviously, if you know your Pokémon well, you’d understand that carrying a full Snorlax shape in your pockets would be rather inconvenient.

Samsung calls these the “Pokémon Pack,” but they’re essentially cases for earbuds and matching themed stickers. They are priced higher than what you would pay for the earbuds and a third-party case, but that is to be expected since these are good quality, officially licensed merchandise. These are currently on sale only in South Korea, with no word on if/when they will be sold in other regions.

Samsung has been selling Pokémon-themed gadgets for a while now. The Pokéball case for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was well received, selling out quickly whenever Samsung made it available for purchase.

There have also been subtler integrations with the Pokéball watch strap for the Galaxy Watch 5 and a Pokémon-themed ring cover for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. These have been available in many regions globally, giving us some hope that we could see the new cases make their way out of South Korea.

